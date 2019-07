AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can enjoy a Blizzard treat at Dairy Queen while helping out local area children.

Today is Miracle Treat Day.

$1 or more from every Blizzard sold will go to help Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Last year Dairy Queen raised more than $30,000 for CMN Amarillo.

You are encouraged to share a photo of your Blizzard using the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay.