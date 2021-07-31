iPOW hosts inaugural Wellness Weekend, over 35 local business participate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Health and wellness were the main focus today out at the inaugural iPOW Wellness Weekend event.
More than 35 local business participated in health and fitness activities including setting up interactive booths, providing free massages, laser therapy sessions, an obstacle course and agility tests.
Event organizers said the goal of the setup is to help the local community with resources to cope after a stressful year.
“The COVID pandemic took a toll on every part of our lives, both physically and mentally,”
explains iPOW founder Derek Neill. “We want to make sure area residents are aware of the
many great health and wellness resources locally to help them weather those storms.”
Health and wellness experts from multiple aspects were present. From ER staff, physical therapists, chiropractors, supplement companies to mental health professionals all participated.
For more information, click here.