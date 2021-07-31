iPOW hosts inaugural Wellness Weekend, over 35 local business participate

SAGAPONACK, NY – AUGUST 09: (L-R) Fitness trainers Earl Rodgers (L), Josh Holland (C) and guest attend New York Magazine, Core Club and SK-II host a day of wellness on August 9, 2014 in Sagaponack, New York. on August 9, 2014 in Sagaponack, New York. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Health and wellness were the main focus today out at the inaugural iPOW Wellness Weekend event.

More than 35 local business participated in health and fitness activities including setting up interactive booths, providing free massages, laser therapy sessions, an obstacle course and agility tests.

Event organizers said the goal of the setup is to help the local community with resources to cope after a stressful year.

“The COVID pandemic took a toll on every part of our lives, both physically and mentally,”

explains iPOW founder Derek Neill. “We want to make sure area residents are aware of the

many great health and wellness resources locally to help them weather those storms.”

Health and wellness experts from multiple aspects were present. From ER staff, physical therapists, chiropractors, supplement companies to mental health professionals all participated.

