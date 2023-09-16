AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hope and Healing Place (HHP) announced that it hosted a symbolic event called the “Wings of Hope Memorial Celebration” at Memorial Park this Saturday morning. The celebration entailed a butterfly release to commemorate people’s journey through grief.

The HHP noted that 500 butterflies were released at the event, and participants could reserve a butterfly for $25.

The HHP said the family-friendly event was open to the public and free of charge. Other activities at the event included butterfly crafts and a memorial chalk walk.

“The butterfly release is a tangible way to remember your loved one, an acknowledgment of a life lived, and a celebration of the love you shared,” officials said, “The butterfly release symbolizes these similarities between the grief journey and the butterfly’s life cycle.”

According to the HHP, the event is a time for reflection, remembrance, and celebrating the loved ones who have died.