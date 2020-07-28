Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds golf tournament to raise money for local scholarships

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce got creative and decided to social distance out on the golf course to help raise money for scholarships in our area.

25 teams went to Comanche Trail Golf Course on Monday to tee off for the cause.

“The Hispanic Chamber plays a vital role in our community, because not only are we converting students into great leaders in our community, but we’re impacting businesses here in Amarillo, which contributes to the growth of Amarillo as a whole,” said Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director, Ruby Moreno.

This year they had fewer teams play but were able to raise more money thanks to more sponsors.

