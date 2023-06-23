(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 23, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High Plains Food Bank is set to host a reveal of its new box truck on Friday afternoon, which was purchased with the funds that the Jane Phillips Society granted to the organization, an announcement read.

The announcement detailed that the reveal to members of the Jane Phillips Society will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday during the organization’s national conference at the Holiday Inn West Medical Center, located at 8231 Amarillo Blvd. West.

A previous report from MyHighPlains.com noted that in August 2022, the Jane Phillips Society presented a memorial gift of $69,000, in loving memory of Jane Gibson Phillips, to HPFB to help purchase a new box truck for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. The program helps seniors in the Texas Panhandle access their monthly food boxes.

According to the announcement, the Jane Phillips Society National Memorial Fund has contributed over $300,000 to national charities.