AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As part of the 13th annual “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” event, The United Family – including United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos – announced that it will donate 5,000 pounds of apples to the High Plains Food Bank on Wednesday.

According to published information from The United Family, the donation campaign was created by FirstFruits with the intention to help feed underserved communities and bring attention to food insecurity in the United States. Throughout the week, the stores have planned to donate over 50,000 pounds of apples to food banks and other organizations in Texas and New Mexico.

Organizers noted that the event has already included a Tuesday donation in Clovis, N.M., during which the Albertsons Market gave 2,480 pounds of apples to the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico.

“The United Family feels very blessed to be in the position to be making these donations for the thirteenth year in a row,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family. “We know just how important donations of fresh produce can be for food banks and their clients. We are so thankful for this partnership with FirstFruits and the hard work of our team members across Texas and New Mexico.”

The company said that in the first 12 years of the program, more than half a million pounds of apples have been donated to feed more than 167,000 families. The food banks receiving donations in the April 2023 event include:

South Plains Food Bank – Lubbock, Texas

High Plains Food Bank – Amarillo, Texas

Food Bank of West Central Texas – Abilene, Texas

Minnies Food Pantry – Dallas, Texas

West Texas Food Bank – Odessa/Midland, Texas

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank – San Angelo, Texas

Rust Street Ministries – San Angelo, Texas

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank – Wichita Falls, Texas

Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, N.M.

Roadrunner Food Bank – Albuquerque, N.M.

The Storehouse New Mexico – Albuquerque, N.M.

In the Amarillo area, more information on the High Plains Food Bank and how to donate or volunteer can be found on its website.