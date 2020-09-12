High Plains Food Bank hols golf tournament to help eliminate hunger on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank hosted the “Kids Cafe Classic” at Ross Rogers Golf Course.

The High Plains Food Bank said before COVID-19 that it used to be that one in five kids who were food insecure. Now, in the midst of this pandemic, that has changed to one in three kids in our community who is hungry.

The tournament helps to eradicate that hunger here on the High Plains helps to feed those kids.

Other ways that you can help the kids cafe and the High Plains Food Bank is to set up a monthly donation.

“This fundraiser will help us raise over $75,000 for the program, and a year which we’ve seen unprecedented need, and the number of meals that we’re partnered to serve with AISD through our Kids Cafe program,” said Zach Wilson with the High Plains Food Bank. “From the end of spring break the end of August, we’ve served over 100,000 meals.”

The High Plains Food Bank said right now their Kids Cafe program is feeding 1,200 kids per day. These are meals that they may not get once they leave school.

