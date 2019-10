AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank holding their first-ever Harvest of Hope Luncheon today.

The luncheon aims to educate those who attend about local hunger and inspire them to take action.

The food bank also announced a special leadership challenge in which Attorney Dean Boyd will be matching gifts to the food bank for up $25,000.

The High Plains Food Bank distributes food across the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle.

Our Jackie Kingston was there to emcee the event.