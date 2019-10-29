High Plains Food Bank fighting hunger one cent at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank has increased the amount that goes toward food and food distribution.

They are now putting $0.96 of every dollar toward food and food distribution programs.

That amount is one more cent than last year, and though it may not seem like much, to a family fighting hunger every penny counts.

“Every dollar that is given to us is needed to put food on our shelves and put produce and meat in our coolers and freezers,” Zack Wilson, Executive Director of High Plains Food Bank, explained.

According to the High Plains Food Bank, they send out about 800,000 pounds of food every month.

Zack Wilson, Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank, said it is still not enough.

“We depend on that dollar to get food in the door and if money wasn’t an issue for us we could easily have a million pounds of food,” Wilson said.

The ultimate goal is to end hunger, but for now, getting more funds to get more food distributed will have to do.

The support provided by volunteers also helps to provide assistance.

“We depend foremost and heavily on local support that’s you and me and everyone that donates,” Wilson stated.

Nearly 9,000 households depend on the High Plains Food Bank services.

Even though money is needed, Wilson said that if you can not give a dollar consider donating your time.

“Giving, food or monetarily, or volunteering your time it all goes together to do what we do every single day,” Wilson explained.

The High Plains Food Bank is asking people to consider donating if they have not already.