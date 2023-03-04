AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”Read Across America Week” is celebrated nationally from March 2nd through March 6th.

According to the National Education Association, Read Across America, emphasizes diversity in books and readers, reflecting different cultures and student experiences. A few events took place locally this weekend to celebrate the week while also promoting children to read.

Storybridge of Amarillo hosted a “Cat in the Hat” march for Read Across America Week, which began with a read-aloud along with a book giveaway. Children were also able to join the “Cat in the Hat” march along with, Thing 1, and Thing 2.

“Just this environment gives a chance for everyone to come together in this area, and just enjoy the literacy parade or the march for the kids. It’s just something that all parts of the community can come to this event, said Storybridge Marketing and Events Coordinator Meaghan Slater. “So, nobody was excluded everybody can come and it’s just a good mingling session for all the kids.”

Slater continued by saying that Storybridge wants to give books back to the community and make sure children are reading.

“They are all Dr. Seuss books, of course, because that is who we are celebrating today but our overall mission is to get books in kid’s hands so that is what we are doing,” said Slater.

Storybridge receives donations of children’s books throughout the year, which they are able to give to kids in the area. During the Cat in the Hat march, Storybridge was able to give out over 200 books.

You can find more information on how to donate on the Storybridge website.

Also happening today, the Don Harrington Discovery Center celebrated Read Across America with story times that happened every other hour starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Education Specialist Emma Webb said it was exciting to see the kids interact with the story times and activities that the center had planned.

“I think it’s just really important for kids to have those opportunities and be able to have access to books. Because it just helps with long-term development and things like that,” said Webb. “And I think it is something we need to focus more on in our community just to make sure that everyone has those resources.”

Webb mentioned that to push the importance of literacy in children, the DHDC has opened its “Literacy Corner”. She goes on to say that the “Literacy Corner” allows them to bring books to children in all communities promoting them to read, the center will also be hosting weekly story times for children.

You can find out more about the weekly story times on the Don Harrington Discovery Center website.