Here’s what you can bring to our drive-thru food drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week we’re hosting a drive-thru food drive as part of our mission to help nourish the panhandle.

We hav partnered with the High Plains Food Bank to make it all happen. If you are stopping by, you may be wondering what food items you should bring.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank said its resources are being depleted very quickly. Tina Brohlin with the High Plains Food Bank said right now they need any kind of canned food or shelf-stable food items.

“What we’re looking for are food items that are non-perishable that we can pack in food boxes that we use for mobile distribution and direct mobile distribution,” Brohlin explained.

Brohlin said she also hopes the turnout is great so we can host more drive-thru food drives in the near future. The event is from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Drop off your food at our station parking lot at 1015 South Fillmore in downtown.

More from MyHighPlains.com: