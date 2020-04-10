‘Heart Tree’ growing in Amarillo neighborhood to support healthcare workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Initially, the stay at home order left best friends Zachary Christ and Jason Evans sad, but a change of hearts have inspired them to spread love to our local heroes.

“We just kind of gotten the idea ‘why won’t we put hearts on the trees,'” Zachary explained.

Hearts of every color nailed to the tree with inspiring hand-written messages for first responders and healthcare workers.

“We did it that way so healthcare workers have courage and they’re brave, and they know that people know that they’re there and people know what they’re doing,” Zachary added.

For both boys, this pandemic hits close to home.

“We also have friends and family that are healthcare workers so we want to support them,” said Zachary.

Zachary and Jason have also invited their neighbors to add to the trees.

“I can tell that a lot of people care,” Jason said.

“People can come by, if kids are bored at home they can decorate their own little heart and their own little poster type thing and then they can come nail it to the tree,” Zachary added.

For anyone wanting to add a heart to the tree, it is located off South Ong St.

