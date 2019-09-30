Heart of the High Plains: Window on a Wider World

“We are inspiring the next generation and it is so important. I love what we do,” said Catherine Meck, Executive Director, Window on a Wider World.

That’s been the goal for Window on a Wider World ever since it was created 14 years ago, inspiration.

“We provide arts, science and cultural experiences beyond the classroom. We provide enriched education programs beyond the classroom for our rural students in the panhandle,” said Meck.

When the performing arts center was being built back in the early 2000’s, they wanted an educational aspect to the building.

After searching, they found an organization out of Dallas called Big Thought, which integrated arts and sciences into the core curriculum.

“They took that idea and brought it here and wanted to expand out into the rural areas so that the kids as far as Texhoma all the way down to Lazbuddie would have the opportunity to have amazing programs beyond the classroom. Our WOWW reps will go out to the schools such as Dalhart and they’ll sit down with the fifth grade teachers and they’ll say ok what would you like to do with the kids that goes along with your curriculum,” said Meck.

From there, the reps will match them up with one of their 47 partner organizations such as the Amarillo Symphony, Ballet or Opera.

Meck says showing students the arts can benefit them in a number of ways.

“It stimulates not only intellectually but also emotionally. That’s what’s helping these kids become wonderful citizens that we want them to be,” said Meck.

At the moment, Window on a Wider World only applies to students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade but Meck says they’ve got their sights set on possibly expanding all the way up to the high school level and become something known as….

“The guru for education. For let’s say the high school in Canyon to call us up and say for like adulting 101 classes for these kids that are about to embark on a new life. That’s what I want to do. I want to bring every type of education in the classroom, experiencial learning outside the classroom and I think that’s where we need to go for our entire panhandle,” said Meck.

To check out their website, we’ve provided a link: http://www.windowonawiderworld.org/