AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 1931, the Turn Center has maintained its mission of providing a multitude of therapy services for the community.

Kids like eight-year-old Corbin has benefitted from their services, and is one of a kind.

“He is a joy, an absolute wonderful child,” said Christi Goss, Corbin’s mom. “He’s very loving and caring and happy.”

His mom told us he was born with multiple disabilities, but he’s a trooper who’s brought plenty of joy to their lives.

“He’s overcome so much in his life, and we’re very proud of him. We’re just humbled that we are his parents,” Goss said.

Make no mistake, he’s not letting his special needs hold him back.

“Corbin’s been to 12 national parks. He is planning on going to another national park this summer, which we’re very excited about, Glacier National Park. He loves hiking,” Goss expressed.

Twice a week, Corbin and his family come to the Turn Center for a variety of services, each one of them fitting right into the center’s mission.

“We see kids from all over the Panhandle and well beyond into other states, actually,” said Haley Bell, Director of Development for the Turn Center. “So we have kids that travel in to our outpatient clinic, also, we have therapists that provide therapy in our school systems. So we were out in 143 campuses around the community.”

Turn Center provides physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy for kids. Mental health counseling is also available for patients and their families, according to the center’s website.

“If anybody has any concerns about their kids, whether it’s a simple developmental delay, or a small speech delay, all the way to the most complex or rare disorders, turn center is capable and well equipped to handle all of those,” Bell explained.

Bell told KAMR that seeing the children make progress is a feeling that never gets old.

“I have been able to see kiddos that have been, you know, in their chairs or in a standing device that are now walking up the stairs with the help of their therapist and be able to peek my head out and see those. Just the improvement that they’re making over time is such a blessing to me,” Bell said joyfully.

As for Corbin, he’ll continue his twice a week visits to the center, as well as tasting the occasional sweet treat.

“He absolutely adores ice cream,” his mother said.

Same here, Corbin, same here!

Turn Center’s Celebration Of Hope fundraiser is coming up on April 29 and will feature live music, dancing, a live auction and inclusive art with some of the kids.