AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Toys for Tots Amarillo’s annual two-month-long toy drive aims to give less fortunate children the experience of Christmas joy with a message of hope.

Dawnette Lusk, Toys for Tots Amarillo coordinator, said the drive began on Oct. 1 and will last until the middle of December.

“Toys for Tots was started through the Maine Corp. to help children all over the country who might need a little extra help at Christmas time receive a toy,” said Lusk. “We believe that every child deserves a toy at Christmas time. This is our 76th year.”.

Lusk added that the toy drive is accepting toy donations right now. She said the organization benefits kids of all ages.

“It’s for all ages babies all the way through high school. Like I said every child deserves a toy at Christmas time,” noted Lusk. “There’s a lot of kids that might not get anything if it weren’t for this organization.”

According to Lusk, toys are getting expensive and any donation will help.

“We are accepting any kind of toys. We’re accepting books and learning toys. Toys are expensive these days so anything is welcome,” she said.

Lusk said giving a child a toy during Christmas can give them a message of hope.

“We just believe that every child deserves a toy to wake up to on Christmas morning. It gives them hope. And no matter what situation they are in, a toy just brings so much joy to that child,” she said.

According to Lusk, Toys for Tots Amarillo gave away over 5,000 toys last year. She said the toy drive could not have been a success without the help of the Amarillo community.

“People in our area are so very generous and like to help others,” she said.

Lusk said businesses can also reach out to Toys for Tots Amarillo if they would like to set up a box for toy donations. She added that the organization is also in need of volunteers to help with the toy drive.

For more information about the toy drive, volunteer information, and how you can donate, visit the Toys for Tots Amarillo website.