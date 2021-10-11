Heart of the High Plains: There’s always something to do at the Amarillo Museum of Art

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) is known for many honorable things. One of those items being art education.

Devenie Graham, President of the AMoA Alliance, shared that there are always programs going on that promote art education for children in the area. The museum’s staff shared that educating children about visual art is very important to their mission.

Curator of Art at the Amarillo Museum of Art, Alex Gregory, stated, “There’s not a lot of art education for, especially for young children in public schools. And so we feel very strongly that exposing young kids to art is really the best way to have them appreciate visual art and visual thinking, and really creativity, for a future- for a brighter future for the kids.” He continued, “We feel like if we can get children educated about visual art early, that they’re more likely to enjoy visual art later, revisit the museum, and of course, teach their children about the benefits of having this kind of visual art experience and creativity involved in their thinking and learning.”

These programs allow children of all ages to thrive while getting hands-on experience with activities such as painting, pottery, working with clay, and more.

“I’m going to say, I believe we had 16 different schools that are involved with the AMoA program right now, and I want to say it’s 659 students that walk through the doors, getting education in art,” said Graham.

According to the museum’s website, “Having been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums since 1979, the Museum makes a significant contribution to intellectual and cultural resources in the Panhandle by committing to excellence in maintaining museum standards and best practices. Public attendance for 2018 was approximately 35,000 and AMoA outreach touched the lives of over 7000 students with the assistance of our strong core of volunteers and supporters.”

Additionally, the museum is preparing to celebrate its’ 41st annual Christmas roundup!

Graham described the event as, “It’s part of what reminds us what Christmas is and it brings in a lot of local merchants inside of the Panhandle.”

This year’s festivities will take place from November 5th to November 7th at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The community is invited to come out and shop from over 100 merchants. Weekend passes are $8 and will be available at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Further details can be found below or on the AMoA’s website.