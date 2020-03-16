Heart of the High Plains: The Turn Center

For almost 90 years, The Turn Center in Amarillo has been helping children with special needs all across the high plains.

“In 2019, we provided therapy to right around 1,500 children, which is a lot of kids. Very diverse bunch of kiddos,” said Bruce Moseley, Turn Center Executive Director.

The Turn Center is a non-profit children’s therapy provider that offers physical, speech and occupational therapy to kids with special needs.

“We also offer counseling to the children themselves and their parents and siblings. We started an aquatic therapy program two years ago and just this last year we started a dyslexia therapy program. We started an adaptive sports program called kids inclusion where we have children with and without disabilities playing team sports together,” said Moseley.

One of the families that’s been helped out by the Turn Center for the last several years is the Reining family with their daughter Kaiya, who was referred there by their pediatrician.

“My daughter at about six months old started having seizures. She lost everything, all motor control. She couldn’t eat anymore. Her doctors gave us very little hope that Kaiya would be able to do anything. Even said she wouldn’t be able to communicate with us,” said Cynthia Reining, Kaiya’s mother.

But since they’ve been coming to The Turn Center, that outlook has changed dramatically.

“Now she’s communicating a ton with us which is amazing because we never thought she’d be able to have a voice and she does through their program here using the communication device.Even with being able to eat, she wouldn’t be able to swallow when we first started coming and now she’s able to eat and enjoy food. It’s pretty amazing,” said Reining.

“It’s a very very rewarding feeling to come to work everyday and seeing these therapists pouring their hearts and souls into every one of these kids who may be struggling with a major disability,” said Moseley.

With those huge improvements, Reining says she’s thankful every day for what The Turn Center has done for her and her family.

“Being a special needs mom, it’s a struggle. So just having people to support us is amazing. Even with the progress that Kaiya has made, we might not be here. Kaiya might not be here without Turn Center,” said Reining.

For more information on what The Turn Center provides, click here: https://www.turncenter.org/