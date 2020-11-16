Heart of the High Plains: The Salvation Army of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “My wife and I are ordained ministers and we do what we do for the love of God,” explained Major Ernest Hull, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Amarillo.

Majors Ernest and Debra Hull’s journey with The Salvation Army has brought them from new Orleans to serve in Amarillo.

“We come with those 20 years of experience and we just adjust with whatever we need to to help meet the needs of the community,” Hull explained.

Hull also says the panhandle’s needs differ from other areas.

“In our community, the shelter is one of the largest in this region,” Hull added. “It’s actually the largest in this region and if we weren’t here you would feel the presence even more with your homeless on the street.”

Besides providing shelter, the Salvation Army of Amarillo has given furniture and clothing vouchers to those in need.

But like most non-profits, Covid-19 has changed how the Salvation Army operates.

“So we came into a rather difficult situation,” Hull said. “Covid has changed the face of what we do in our work. It’s caused a lot of havoc, a lot of financial stress for most organizations. Of course, all of that is based on dollars available but again our community has been pretty generous to help keep us open and the light bills paid.”

No matter the challenge, Hull says he is willing to work hard to continue his passion.

“You don’t get into this just to do the work, you get into this because it’s a calling,” Hull said.

