Heart of the High Plains: The PARC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center (PARC) has a simple mission of bettering the lives of the homeless population in Amarillo.

“We are a place where you can be known. You can be creative. You can be productive. We don’t offer any resources but we offer relationship. We know you by your name. We like to have relationship with you. We get to know you. We get to know what you like and what you don’t like,” said Micah Enger, The PARC Operations Coordinator.

For Terry Padgett, who serves as The PARC’s program manager, it’s his favorite part about working there.

“When I first started here I really didn’t know what I was getting in to. So just to get to know the members is really cool, just to hear their stories and to see how they’re relatable,” said Padgett.

One of the simple things The PARC offers is art classes, which Enger says can really have some positive effects.

“It’s a lot of peace when you’re able to just come in and even if you’re not the most artistic. If creativity isn’t your strongest suit, even if you’re just sitting down and coloring a picture. What it does is, it relieves stress. It starts in your finger tips and it works its way all the way up into your brain and it just helps you relax,” said Enger.

Enger says they have five different indicators of success, which are finding a job, a home, reconciling with family and going to rehab or school and that they have a 67% success rate.

From there the member move on to what The PARC calls their “next.”

“What happens is sometimes we won’t see someone for a couple of weeks and then we’ll see them come back and be like I got an apartment or I got a job. I’m talking with my kids again and it’s great. That’s what we see a lot is for our successes,” said Enger.

For Enger and Padgett, seeing and hearing those success stories just re-iterates that what they’re doing is changing lives for the better.

“It’s overwhelming to me because they come in and they’re like hey I want to thank you but it’s not about us. It’s about what they’ve learned in themselves and through coming here, seeing where they can go. It sort of opens their eyes to better things,” said Padgett.

“They don’t have to stay stuck and they get to move on. It’s a really beautiful thing to watch,” said Enger.

For more information about The Parc and how you donate to them or volunteer you time, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: