Heart of the High Plains: The Panhandle Cancer Cure Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Cancer Cure Foundation is aiming to help patients with blood diseases and cancer financially.

“These people, in order to get treatment, they’ve already got a lot on their plates. And insurance particularly, Medicare, doesn’t cover lots of things needed in order to get treatment. It covers the treatment itself, but it doesn’t cover the transportation to and from,” said Panhandle Cancer Cure Foundation President, Beau Cross. “We help them by paying for things that aren’t covered by insurance, so we help with things like transportation costs, we help lodging for people from the surrounding areas who have to come into Amarillo to get treatment. So, for instance, they don’t have to drive back after they get treatment here in Amarillo.

They help with more than just transportation though,

“We also help with things, like, we’ll sometimes help with utilities, pretty much anything they need that insurance or medicare doesn’t cover,” said Cross.

Patients are referred to the nonprofit by the people that treat them and know their stories.

“So most of our outreach is to the frontline, people giving treatment, the nurses, the PAs who are dealing with the patients, so when the patients are complaining about a problem we’re able to step in,” added Cross.

The foundation helps more than 100 people a year.

“We give away somewhere between $75,000 and $100,000 each year,” said Cross.

All of that funding is local.

“All of the money we raise, we raise locally, and we give back locally,” said Cross.

Part of that funding comes from events like their annual 5K. which is just around the corner on October 26.