AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Adult Rehabilitating Center provides a place where those affected by homelessness can be called by their name and have their story heard.

“We are a local non-profit that offers a safe place for people who are suffering from homelessness to come and hang out with us during the day,” said Missy Lemons, The PARC’s program coordinator, “We offer a couple of classes that give them purpose and something to do and feel accomplished, feel like they are doing something.”

Lemons said the non-profit strives to be a place where homeless people can be seen and valued, even in their times of struggle.

“We always welcome them back. They are always welcome to be a part of what we are doing here. And what is great about it is some of our members, once they are on their feet, give back, they donate and we love seeing that. So just relationships and being intentional of showing love and respect no matter what walk of life we are in,” she said.

According to Lemons, The PARC’s goal is to get homeless people off the streets and give them a meaningful and creative purpose while they are in between.

“Once we start valuing them, we see rebuilding people end homelessness and having those relationships with them, building a relationship, getting them the resources that they need, and just walking next to them is part of what we want to do which is help ending it,” she said.

Lemons added that hearing the success stories of The PARC’s members brings joy to the non-profit’s staff.

“We walk next to them sometimes in a hard spot and show them grace and love and just acceptance no matter where they are at. And the joy we feel when they come back and share it with us,” said Lemons, “And the successes look different. When someone walks in the door, we address them by name and we’re joyful to see them. The same when it comes to their successes. We want to celebrate that with them.”

Lemons said The PARC is currently raising money for its new expansion project. The PARC purchased the building behind the current facility which will double The PARC in size, adding more bathrooms and classroom space. She said the goal is to break ground next year.

“Our facility is very small and so we have to break down and set up for class and then put it back together as a room. We’re going to have class spaces specifically for classes so that we won’t have to break down the room and put it back together. And it’s just more room for them,” she said.

According to Lemons, The PARC will host a fundraiser on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. called “A Downtown Affair.” That event will happen at the downtown parking garage across the street from the Hodgetown stadium. She said Joe Taco will be catering the food and tickets are $50.

For more information about The PARC and what they offer to the community, visit their website.