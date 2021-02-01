Heart of The High plains: The Opportunity School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 1969, the Opportunity School has provided quality education for underserved kids in the Amarillo area.

Executive Director, Jill Goodrich, has seen the non-profit’s most recent growth.

“I just really caught the bug, I always say I drank the Kool-Aid and I wanted to be more involved in the work,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich has never second guessed becoming more involved with the Opportunity School.

“As a mother I always had to find quality childcare and early childhood programs for my own children,” Goodrich explained. “I just think I have a heart for our families, I have a heart for the struggles that they have.”

After many years, Goodrich is proud of what the non-profit has done for low-income families in the Amarillo area.

“We’re one of only two nationally accredited early childhood programs in um the panhandle,” Goodrich added.

Like many other non-profits, Goodrich said they have felt the impact of the pandemic.

“Even though we can’t see each other face-to-face the way that we normally would,” Goodrich said. “We can’t wait to get back to those days.”

This year, the school is still planning to open doors to a third campus, which will accommodate more infant and toddler students.

“We have a new building under construction in northeast Amarillo and we have had donors who have given at the end of the year and then they said we want to give a second gift like, we had a foundation that gave us more than we asked for,” Goodrich said. “So moms with new babies who need to go back to work we’re going to be there for them.”

The new campus is still under construction with $52,000 left to raise for the project.

Goodrich says they plan to open doors by early summer. To find out how to donate much needed items, like baby wipes and clothes and to support their Valentine cookie fundraiser, click here.