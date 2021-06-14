Heart of the High Plains: The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation originated in 2013 and has been serving the upper 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle ever since.

“Our mission is to reduce the burden of cancer and promote and serve the healthcare needs of those in Amarillo in the surrounding communities,” said Gainor Davis, the Executive Director of the HCHF.

Despite being a fairly young organization, the foundation has provided a helping hand a plenty of resources to millions in the past eight years.

“Since we’ve been established, we’ve given out over 13 million to assist individuals going through cancer treatment, as well as fund grants to area nonprofits that have programs that fit within our mission,” stated Davis.

The foundation’s executive director continued to share that, “We help individuals from the day of diagnosis throughout so we financially assist cancer patients. We operate a cancer survivorship center. We provide free transportation to those going through treatment.”

However the list does not stop there. Services also include free counseling, a mentoring program, a wig boutique, and more. Davis explained that the HCHF’s goal is to help everyone they see go from “cancer to wellness.” She continued, “We do become close with them and you know, know everything that’s going on in their lives and being able to help them and seeing the progress that they make. It really is rewarding, and I’m just glad that we’re able to make a difference in the lives of those that we serve.”

Additionally, the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation has several programs that fall under their umbrella. Those include, but are not limited to, Children’s Miracle Network, Olivia’s Angels, and the Second Chance Foundation. Davis shared that many have been familiar with these programs, but not known they were correlated to the HCHP. This is sometimes the circumstance for the HCHP’s 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center. “Our foundation operates the center and then the event is one of our largest fundraisers, and all the proceeds raised from the event go to fund the services at the Survivorship Center.”

As for events, the foundation stays busy.

On September 10, 2021, HCHP will have a benefit concert, called “Friends of Fogelberg”. On September 18th, HCHP will have the 5K, “Our Colors Run Together.” It will be at Amarillo College. “We will also have the ‘Try to Make a Difference Triathlon’ in September, as well as a Cornhole Tournament that I believe is in October,” said Davis. Both funds from the Triathlon and Cornhole Tournament will be put towards Children’s Miracle Network.