AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bridge is a nonprofit children’s advocacy center that works closely with Child Protective Services and law enforcement agencies across 26 counties.

Shelly Bohannon, executive director of The Bridge, said the center is a comprehensive, child-focused program that offers a one-stop approach to child abuse investigation and prevention through education.

“What we’re trying to do is prevent that child from being passed from agency to agency and minimize their trauma as a result of what has happened or what they have witnessed,” Bohannon said.

She said when a child goes to the center, the first step is to conduct a forensic interview.

“The investigators coordinate and they contact us to schedule a forensic interview right away because we need to know what the child knows and what has happened to this child. So we try to get that done very quickly,” Bohannon said. “So they gather that information right at the start and it helps that child progress through faster. It helps them begin to understand how to cope with the trauma and get back to normal for them.”

Bohannon said if you suspect a child is in immediate danger, then you should contact the police.

“If they suspect a child is being hurt, sexually abused, physically abused, or involved in a domestic violence situation, whatever that is. If that child is in immediate danger they need to contact their local law enforcement agency. They can also make a report to the Department of Family and Protective Services so that they can intervene immediately and protect that child now,” she said.

According to Bohannon, working at The Bridge is a rewarding experience.

“Some of us never know what the outcome is and so to even know that the child leaves our place, our agency with the tools and those items to help them be comforted. It is very rewarding to know that child is leaving two hours later and that they are more comfortable, they feel safe, they feel heard, they have something to hold onto, and they have hope. So it’s probably one of the most rewarding jobs that I know of,” she said.

Bohannon said the center also provides training that professionals can attend. She said the training helps people recognize, respond to, and report child abuse. She also said The Bridge is always looking for volunteers.

For more information about The Bridge’s resources, the training they offer, or how you can volunteer, visit The Bridge’s website.