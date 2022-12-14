AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the Amarillo Symphony, it’s all about one thing.

“We’re here to really inspire and unite our community through the power of music,” said Larry Lang, Executive Director of the Amarillo Symphony. “We bring people together through performances in the public through clinics and sessions with students in classrooms all across the city and the region.”

The symphony is composed of 85 musicians playing a variety of groups, from trumpets to trombones to violins to cellos, just to name a few, and a choir.

It’s the only professional symphony in the Panhandle.

“We’re just about to celebrate our 100th anniversary. So we were founded in 1924, by Grace Hamilton, a woman which for the time was pretty inspiring. And we’ve been the, you know, continued to continuously performing ever since then,” he said.

In its early stages, the Amarillo Symphony started as a twelve-member group named “The Philharmonic Club”, who played special concerts in their homes for people, and evolved into the large-scale orchestra it is today.

With Conductor George Jackson leading the way for a second season.

“We have seven strictly classical concerts, and then we have several other types of concerts like we play at HODGETOWN ballpark each year, which is more of a community concert, and then we have the Holiday Pops Christmas series that we do. Then we work with the lone star ballet to do the nutcracker every year,” he explained.

Speaking of the Holiday Pops Christmas series, the next edition of it is coming up Saturday, December 17th.

“We started this tradition with the Happy State Bank. It’s a very family-oriented event. There’ll be lots of Christmas carols and songs everybody knows,” Lang said excitiedly.

All of it bringing joy to the High Plains’ ears.

For more information on the Amarillo Symphony, click here.