AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Chairman and Founder Dick Goetz, the mission is personal.

“When you have a member of your own family that participated, I have a stepson that wound up in the Army for 20 years, and served a couple of tours in Afghanistan, and a couple in Iraq,” he said.

As is an unfortunate reality that far too many veterans and their families realize.

“He was doing fine, but unfortunately passed away a couple of years ago before his 49th birthday,” Goetz said.

But it all helped shape the core mission of the Texas WWF.

“We want to empower those wounded warriors that come back from Iraq & Afghanistan and try to help them and defray some of the costs that the VA (United States Department of Veterans Affairs) doesn’t cover,” he told KAMR. “Right now, we’ll work with warriors who have post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injury, or even those that have lost a limb.”

The upcoming golf tournament is a small part of that vision.

“We put a wounded warrior in each one of the groups that tee off. So you have a PGA golf professional, you have a wounded warrior, you have 3 amateurs and they play an 18-hole scramble event,” he explained.

Goetz said the response from the High Plains always leaves him with a feeling of gratitude.

“I take my hat off to Amarillo, it’s the biggest event we do, we do four events, we do one in Tyler, in Fort Worth, and Horse shoe Bay, but Amarillo by far is the biggest,” he said.

For more information on the Texas WWF and the golf tournament, click here.