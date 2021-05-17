Heart of the High Plains: Texas the Outdoor Musical

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2020 was supposed to mark the 55th season of the Texas Outdoor Musical, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As they say, the show must go on,” said Stephanie Price, Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle Associate Director of Marketing.

That’s the mentality going into the 55th show season of the Texas Outdoor Musical this summer.

“This year we’re going to count as the 55th season. That was supposed to be last year but it didn’t happen,” said Price.

Which was a difficult and sad decision that had to be made.

“Texas is a family, that’s what everybody tells me as a new person on board and I think it was hard to not have that family come back and show off in the summer. I think COVID has been incredibly difficult on everyone, especially the arts,” said Price.

Price says this year’s auditions were all done virtually be performers all across the country.

Which of course includes bringing in that home-grown talent.

“We have so much talent coming out of West Texas A&M University and with the new partnership we have the cultural foundation, we were able to get tons of local talent to be a part of what we’re doing. So between virtual auditions and having our wonderful locals, it was a great way to cast the show,” said Price.

Though auditions were done virtually, this year’s show show will be live and in-person in Palo Duro Canyon with COVID protocols in place.

“Lots of cleaning, lots of ways that we can ensure that everyone has a great time while they’re out at the amphitheater. We want to make sure that the live audience is safe and so are our performers, our cast and our crew because that’s the most important thing,” said Price.

All to make sure this panhandle staple continues to impact generations to come.

“I think we’re known for this. We see people enjoying the show every night from Tuesday to Sunday and it’s a wonderful legacy for families. They bring back their grandchildren and they sometimes bring back their great-grandchildren. That’s what makes the canyon so unique and special I think,” said Price.

Price says tickets are still on sale and can be found on their website here: https://www.texas-show.com/