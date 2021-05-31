Heart of the High Plains: Texas Panhandle War Memorial

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Honoring and remembering our veterans here on the high plains, that’s the mission of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

“It’s really a dream come true for a lot of veterans,” said Perry Gilmore, Texas Panhandle War Memorial Executive Director.

Gilmore explains how far they’ve come since the memorial’s inception in 1992.

“It’s kind of been a succession of small accomplishments like the park and the exhibits in the park, this building,” said Gilmore.

So what does the memorial offer its visitors?

“We have a park outside where we have monuments to over 1,550 panhandle residents who gave their life in various wars. We’ve got a huey helicopter, an F100 fighter bomber and then the largest piece of the U.S. Arizona deck in the world out there, outside of Hawaii. Inside, we have military exhibits from World War 1 to Afghanistan,” said Gilmore.

But one that Gilmore says they’re most proud of is their brand new, state-of-the-art interactive education center.

They were originally supposed to have a big grand opening for it in March of 2020 but that was put on hold for several months due to the pandemic.

“Interactive computer kiosks that have information on 11 wars that we’ve been in from the revolutionary war to Afghanistan. You can select one war, study it and the computer asks some multiple choice questions,” said Gilmore.

Along with that, one of the main things they offer is help to veterans and their families.

“If a veteran or family member needs help in applying for benefits or filling out forms or just needs something and they don’t know where to turn. They can come here and we can direct them to someone who can help them fill their need,” said Gilmore.

Whatever they can do to honor and serve those that made that sacrifice.

“We’re eager to show the facility and all the exhibits to everyone who wants to come in,” said Gilmore.

To learn more about the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, including museum hours and other services they provide, click here: https://www.texaspanhandlewarmemorial.com/