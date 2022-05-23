AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get ready Canyon! “TEXAS” the iconic outdoor musical is back.

“The musical is the story of grit and determination and kind this area,” said Stephanie Price, “TEXAS” Marketing Director.

She says it tells the story of how the High Plains was settled.

“Talks about how they came and settled the land, and the Native American story is a part of it. The ranchers that want to barb wire off their land and keep their cows in certain locations,” she continued. “The railroad’s coming and they want the route, and it’s that struggle.”

Aside from telling the unique story of the High Plains in a unique way, is the extraordinary backdrop the musical is set in.

“You’re surrounded by nature, but also watching this star studded cast. You’re under the stars while watching the stars. It’s just a totally immersive experience,” she said emphatically.

Adding to that experience is the a new boss man in “TEXAS”.

Stephen Crandall is the new Artistic Director and is a “TEXAS” alum, playing Calvin Armstrong from 1999 to 2001.

“I feel lucky to have had that experience on stage,” he said. “I feel like I’m coming into it with at least a good understanding of what it’s like to perform down in the canyon.”

Crandall says this year’s production will be a big one, Texas-sized if you will.

“We anticipate upwards of 70 performers, that includes instrumentalists, actors, singers, dancers, child performers,” he added.

It’s a new beginning of sorts for “TEXAS” with a new director, a new caterer with Canyon-based Fat Boy’s BBQ, and in 2023, new chairs.

“After the season, the close of this season, all of our old chairs are going away, and we’re going to bring in some new accessible chairs, they are bigger with cupholders, a lot nicer,” Price said.

“TEXAS” runs nightly Tuesday through Saturday at 8pm, starting June 2nd.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets or a new chair, click here.