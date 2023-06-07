CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s that time of year again, “TEXAS” the musical is back on June 8!

For the last 57 years, the iconic musical “TEXAS” has entertained millions of people from all over the world.

From the Pioneer Amphitheater, located in the beautiful Palo Duro Canyon, the musical tells the story of the Panhandle in the late 1880’s, when the region was going through a variety of changes.

“We are in our 57th season of “TEXAS” outdoor musical,” said Stephanie Price, Marketing Director for “TEXAS.” “We have audiences that come from all over the world to see “TEXAS,” and so we bring them to the Panhandle and it’s just a really fun show about settlers and you know, how cultures came together.”

One of the unique features of the musical is that the story covers multiple aspects and elements of settler life in the Panhandle.

“There’s a lot of comedic elements, there’s a lot of dramatic elements, it’s a love story,” said Stephen Crandall, Artistic Director for “TEXAS.” “I also love the history, the elements of the show that reflect like cowboy culture and you know, the struggles of farmers and homesteaders.”

Everything is bigger in “TEXAS”, even the auditions.

“We say approximately 900 performers through a series of auditions, a local audition here at WT (West Texas A&M University), we went to Dallas, we went to Oklahoma City, and then we went to a large conference in Kentucky. I think we’ve arrived at an incredibly strong cast of 52 performers,” Crandall explained.

All of it, under the prime time stars in the Pioneer Amphitheater.

“We are the second largest canyon in the United State, and it’s absolutely beautiful. When you’re driving down and it’s a very flat plain, and then all of a sudden, it’s like the world opens up,” added Price. “When you get down into the canyon, and the red rocks and the beautiful scenery just make the show come to life even more, it just makes it more vibrant and exciting.”

The musical tells the story of the Panhandle one Texas-sized performance at a time.

“TEXAS” runs June 8 through August 5, Tuesdays through Saturdays. Tickets start at around $25 per person.

For more information on “TEXAS”, click here.