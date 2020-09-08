Heart of the High Plains: Susan G. Komen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “I love being able to relate to people and know that those people have gone down the same path that I’ve gone down,” said Deidra Reese.

That path for Reese has not been easy. It started back in June of 2018 when she went in for a mammogram but was then recalled.

“By the end of June, I had found out that I had stage two breast cancer. Then starting in July, I had my treatment plan,” said Reese.

Even though it was at an early stage, Reese said she knew the treatment was going to be aggressive.

“From the beginning, I knew that I was going to be doing chemo. I ended up having 29 treatments. I opted out of radiation, that was just a personal choice for me, and then I ended up having to have six surgeries. As of today, I am cancer-free. So I can say that I’m out, almost two years in remission,” said Reese.”

That then led to Reese’s involvement with Susan G. Komen, now serving as the co-chair for Hope Village in the annual More Than Pink Walk, which is an area where those that are currently dealing with breast cancer are recognized for their experience.

“It was just an awesome feeling knowing that all of these had been through what I had been through,” said Reese.

As Hope Village co-chair, Reese said she loves helping those that are fighting the same fight she did.

“I’ve been there, so at least I can be empathetic and sympathetic to what they’re going through, and if I can give advice or tips of what you can expect during the treatment process. So it’s been nice to be able to give back in that aspect,” added Reese.

Last year’s More Than Pink Walk raised more than $88,000 in the fight against breast cancer.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s walk will be virtual, scheduled for Sept. 12.

For more information on how you can register individually, as a team, or if you are just looking to donate, click here.

