Heart of the High Plains: Sun-Blocking Skin Cancer
24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center offers sunscreen at PDC.
The 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center is funded mainly through the 24 Hours in the Canyon Road and Mountain Bike Race.
This year, it's June 1st and 2nd in Palo Duro Canyon. Registration for this year's race ends on Friday, May 17th. There are different levels of involvement.
You can also be a virtual participant without riding! No need to get out of your pajamas, but you'll still get a great shirt.
24 HOURS IN THE CANYON CANCER SURVIVORSHIP CENTER
6600 Killgore Drive
(806) 331-2400
WWW.24SURVIVORSHIP.ORG
