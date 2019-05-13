Heart of the High Plains

Heart of the High Plains: Sun-Blocking Skin Cancer

24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center offers sunscreen at PDC.

By:

Posted: May 10, 2019 09:38 PM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 02:20 PM CDT

Heart of the High Plains: Sun-Blocking Skin Cancer

The 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center is funded mainly through the 24 Hours in the Canyon Road and Mountain Bike Race

This year, it's June 1st and 2nd in Palo Duro Canyon.  Registration for this year's race ends on Friday, May 17th.  There are different levels of involvement. 

You can also be a virtual participant without riding!  No need to get out of your pajamas, but you'll still get a great shirt.

24 HOURS IN THE CANYON CANCER SURVIVORSHIP CENTER
6600 Killgore Drive
(806) 331-2400
WWW.24SURVIVORSHIP.ORG

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News