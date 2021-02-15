Heart of the High Plains: Special Olympics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Special Olympics is one of the biggest events in not only in the panhandle but across the country.

“It really made me feel devastated when they said everything was cancelled,” Heather Handley, Special Olympics Athlete.

“You heard it straight from Heather, it’s devastating,” said Stephanie Tucker, Special Olympics Area 16 Development Director.

Tucker and Handley say 2020 was devastating.

“It just made me feel sad because it kept me from seeing all my friends and it kept me from seeing everybody basically,” said Handley.

“With the pandemic, most if not all of our events were cancelled or postponed or moved that year,” said Tucker.

Tucker says the Special Olympics is of course most well known for it’s wide-ranging unified athletic competitions throughout the year for those with disabilites.

But it doesn’t stop there.

“A lot of the things that we actually do and it’s even come more to light during COVID is our healthy aspect where our athletes get free screenings. They get opportunities to do things or see people that they may not have. So when you think about Special Olympics, it’s not just the sports. It’s the overall wellness for our athletes and the community,” said Tucker.

With the competitions put on hold, athletes were still given a chance to compete virtually.

“They actually do some training at home with stuff that they would actually have at their house. They would record themselves and then submit it in virtually. So they’re still competing in a way,” said Tucker

Which means a lot to Handley, who’s been competing since 2007 and says Special Olympics has had a huge impact on her.

“It has put a really good inspiration to me and it’s helped me find really good things. It’s just been amazing. I love it,” said Handley.

As for 2021, both Tucker and Handley say they hope to compete again in-person while putting a huge emphasis on safety.

“I’m hoping to get back in there and wins some medals hopefully,” said Handley.

“I love the idea of putting medals around those athletes necks. I think it’s going to be an awesome feeling for us all. We all need something good to look forward to,” said Tucker.

Tucker says they’re hopeful about resuming in-person competitions in a few months.

But they’ll continue to evaluate and make decisions about that when the the time comes.

To learn more about Special Olympics here in the panhandle, click here.