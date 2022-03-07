AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Helping women make the transition from behind prison bars back to the real world.

That’s what Patsy’s Place aims to do right here on the high plains.

“I love seeing the women that came through the program and just being able to tell them hey I’ve been there. I’ve done that. You can make it too,” said Stevi Larson, Sharing Hope Ministry Special Projects Coordinator.

From being incarcerated to now serving as Sharing Hope Ministry’s Special Projects Coordinator, Larson is living proof of what Patsy’s Place can do for women making that transition back to life outside of prison walls.

“Patsy’s Place is a one-year program Christ-centered program for women that are coming out of jail and out of prison. I found myself in prison several years ago and I was fearful of where I was going to go once I got out of prison,” said Larson.

But then Larson heard about Patsy’s Place.

She was accepted into the program and graduated back in 2015.

“It wasn’t an easy journey because there’s a lot of stuff that women that coming out of incarceration have to deal with, it’s scary getting back into society. There’s a lot of life skills that you need to learn,” said Larson.

That’s exactly what Patsy’s Place aims to do.

“The first four months they go through classes. They go through the jobs for life. They go through the cognitive thinking, financial skills. They’re required to go to a certain number of recovery meetings every week. Then after four months, they start working with a mentor, start working with a financial coach on a weekly basis and then they get a job. They start saving up money, buy a car, just everything that a grown woman needs to do,” said Larson.

While not every woman graduates from the program, Larson says the majority of them make it through those crucial first four months.

“Which is super important. We always say that no matter the stay for the woman, a seed was planted. I love being a part of Sharing Hope Ministry and really giving back to the ministry that helped save my life,” said Larson.

Sharing Hope Ministry will hold their annual Hope Fest event on March 10th.

The event will include a special graduation ceremony for some of the program’s graduates.

To learn more about the event and the non-profit, click here: https://www.sharinghopeministry.org/