Heart of the High Plains: Ronald McDonald House

For over 35 years, the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo has served as a haven for families with children staying in area hospitals for extended periods of time, rest a little bit easier. Helping them out by offering a place to stay.

It’s great to get to see families that come here during a difficult time, caring for sick kids and then they spend three, four five months here and almost always we get to say goodbye and send them back home with healthy kids, so it’s very rewarding what we do,” said Luke Oliver, Ronald McDonald House Marketing & Communication Manager.

It’s also been a big year for the Ronald McDonald House, after the building went through some expensive structural and mechanical issues the past few years, they’re in the process of rebuilding the house from the ground up.

“Our new house will be equipped with more resources and tools to be able to meet the needs of pediatrict patients, especially pediatric oncology patients or cancer kids coming. This is going to be an opportunity to give them more comfort and more amenities in their rooms when they come, so we’re really excited about bettering needs in this new home,” said Oliver.

“We have just been truly blessed, they have all been there to help,” said Joseph Siebrasse.

The Siebrasse family are one of the many families that have been helped out by the Ronald McDonald House after they found out their son Jailex had been diagnosed with Leukemia.

When he was first diagnosed, we were in the hospital for a month. We stayed one month that time and then six weeks the next time. We’ve been staying with the Ronald McDonald house off and on for the past two and a half years,” said Tara Siebrasse, Jailex’s mom.

“The volunteers, they would always support him. They were just so nice and put a smile on Jailex’s face,” said Aleena Siebrasse, Jailex’s sister.

The Siebrasse’s have since moved from Clayton, New Mexico to become Amarillo residents and closer to Jailex’s doctors.

Some good news for the Siebrasse’s, Jailex is now in remissions and has just under a year left of chemotherapy.

“It’s been like a home away from home for us. Also being able to meet other people that are staying as well and kind of having a support from them and be a support for them as well, has been a huge thing for us,” said Tara Siebrasse.

For more on The Ronald McDonald House’s mission:

https://www.rmhcofamarillo.org/web/