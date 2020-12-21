Heart of the High Plains: Ronald McDonald House

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “We have people from everywhere in between coming here for their kids to see doctors and if you’re at the hospital for days and weeks many times even months you need somewhere to stay,” Luke Oliver with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.

The Ronald McDonald house Charities of Amarillo provides that home away from home.

“Amarillo is really the main medical hub between Lubbock and Wichita and Albuquerque and Oklahoma City,” Oliver said.

Over the past 38 years the Ronald McDonald House has provided for thousands of families.

Communications manager Luke Oliver said the non-profit is ready for its new home.

“We first opened in 1983 and we provided about 70,000 nights to families in that house,” Oliver explained. “It was a great house it was not built for future opportunity and we started having a lot of structural and mechanical problems with our facility and it became very expensive.”

Thanks to community support and local fundraising, The Ronald McDonald House is now opening the doors to a new 14-bedroom, efficient, ADA compliant home.

“It’s going to better meet the needs of families because our mission is to provide hospitality comfort and support in a home like environment and we want to do that to the best our abilities,” Oliver said.

Oliver said despite the pandemic the home build has been able to stay on schedule. The move in scheduled for January. The non-profit continues to house families at the Winchester Apartments in separate, individualized units until the home is complete.