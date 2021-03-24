Heart Of The High Plains: Red Cross Giving Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “It’s that whole drive that we are local, you local money will stay local,” said Kyle Murray, Executive Director, Red Cross Texas Panhandle Chapter.

Executive Director Kylie Murray on exactly where your donation goes when you give to the Red Cross’ Texas Panhandle Chapter.

“A few years back, this was really big with all non-profits,” said Murray. “And you do giving days.”

And the Red Cross is no different. They’re dedicating an entire giving day in hopes of raising funds to continue its efforts.

“We show up and we help with money and connections with other non-profits to get them past that home fire to the next thing,” Murray said.

Murray said since the beginning of the year, our local Red Cross volunteers have responded to more than a dozen house fires in the region.

“We’ve had 21 events just in these two and a half months, where 70 individuals have been displaced by home fire,” Murray said.

The Red Cross also helped residents who found themselves without power during the recent winter storm.

We’re preparing with the emergency management and the National Weather Service,” he said. “Because we’re working with those folks if power is lost which it was across the state, people are stranded along I-40.”

Murray said every donation is a chance for the Red Cross to provide assistance to our neighbors in need.

“We scan the block from disaster happening,” he said. “How do you catch your breath and figure out what’s next?”