Heart of the High Plains: Power of the Purse

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Power of the Purse is not just annual benefit luncheon, it’s a powerful message that the Laura W. Bush Institute uses to help women in the High Plains live a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s an event we’re extremely proud of,” Angela Knapp-Eggers, Senior Director of Community Outreach.

The Power of the Purse Luncheon is hoping to un-pack more opportunities to make a difference.

“We’re making huge strides and making a difference in the community with these proceeds,” Knapp-Eggers explained.

Knapp-Eggers said the organization’s mission is simple: Improving the health of women living in the panhandle.

“Some of the beneficiaries that we’ve been able to help in the past are programs of the TTUHSC like we purchased a cryoablation machine and that allows women who have breast tumors have this procedure done rather than a lumpectomy,” Knapp-Eggers explained. “So what we do is we try to make a difference in the lives of women so that they in turn can take care of their families and the best way to do that is with our annual fundraiser.”

That’s where the institute’s Power of the Purse luncheon comes in. The annual benefit event features a silent purse auction, lunch and a keynote speaker.

Although the institute has entered a new decade, their idea on why the purse is so powerful remains the same.

Many years ago, Chanel was talking about the fact that a woman makes feels more powerful if she carries a great purse.”

Due to Covid-19, the annual luncheon has been rescheduled to Apr. 29, 2021 inside the Amarillo Civic Center. For more information on tickets, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: