AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Peggy Hatch is a Panhandle trailblazer.

“We were so young,” the retired auto parts store co-owner said. “We just kind of plowed through didn’t know what was going on and had a good time.”

She’s 95 years old and still going strong.

“Now used to that was fun to talk about itself. But now that I’m 150 (years old) or whatever it is. I don’t even like to talk about myself,” she joked.

She has a few hobbies like painting, knitting and bowling.

In 1960, she and her husband, Don, opened White’s Auto Store in Dalhart.

“My husband was a good manager. Yeah, he managed the business. Very well. I thought. And so anyway, was just just a simple thing. You know, having a business and and run it ourselves. We enjoyed it,” she told KAMR.

They sold everything from auto parts and tires to home appliances, all while raising two children, and being a mainstay at her church.

They didn’t know it at the time, but they became pillars in the community.

“Reflecting back, you know, it was pretty amazing,” said her son Ken, who now owns and operates his own business.

He said he still uses many of the lessons he learned from his parents today.

“From day one, she, you know, helped, she ran the accounting, bookkeeping side, and my dad, he serviced all the people in Dalhart. He helped a lot of folks that, that couldn’t afford to buy stuff, and he would figure out a way to, you know, to help them, you know, buy some of the things they needed for their household,” he recalled.

Peggy and her husband retired and sold the store in 1996.

Her son tells us when he was younger he didn’t see the big picture of what his parents were doing, but looking back, “it was really pretty, pretty neat to see all that she was able to accomplish,” he said.

As for Peggy, she’s just going to keep things simple.

“It’s just a good thing to seek the Lord’s direction,” she said.

Just like she likes it.