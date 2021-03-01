Heart of the High Plains: Patsy’s Place

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 1999, Sharing Hope Ministry’s mission has been to assist at-risk and incarcerated women through church-based programs.

“I think if I had not have gone to Patsy’s Place, I would probably still be in the same place or back in prison or back in jail,” said Stevi Larson, Sharing Hope Ministry’s Special Projects Coordinator.

Larson is one of Patsy’s Place Transitional Home’s many success stories.

“For the past five years I’ve actually worked for Sharing Hope Ministry but before that I was actually a resident of Patsy’s Place Transitional Home. I was incarcerated and was looking for a place to go. I did not want to get back into that same lifestyle of drug abuse, alcohol abuse, just everything that came with it,” said Larson.

Patsy’s Place is a christ-based transitional home for women coming out of jail or prison.

For Larson, it was a welcome change, saying it helped repair a strained relationship with her family.

“I’ve reunited with them. We have such a strong relationship today and I see that in the women that are still going through that program,” said Larson

Repairing relationships is just one of the many classes that the program offers for women looking to change.

“Financial skills classes, cognitive thinking classes, a woman of worth-type bible study class. They’re also required to go to NA or AA meetings so many times a week. It’s just a well-rounded program that pretty much covers every aspect that the woman has been lacking,” said Larson.

Life-changing lessons that Larson won’t take for granted.

“The volunteers, the staff, everyone just loved me and loved me for who I was and who God created me to be and taught me things that has helped me to this day,” said Larson.

In February, Patsy’s Place celebrated their tenth year of assisting and helping women change their lives.

