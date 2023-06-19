AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Pride is an organization with the primary goal of building a diverse and inclusive community.

President of Panhandle Pride Perry Perkins said the organization was incorporated in the 1990s but has been around longer than that and their main fundraiser, the Panhandle Pride Festival has been happening since the 1980s.

According to Panhandle Pride, Inc., they are the foremost organization working to promote a thriving diverse, and inclusive community in the Texas Panhandle where all are welcome, equal, and belong.

“We do that through our major fundraising events, such as the festival and we give money back to organizations in our community, that’s something we’re doing new this year, we’re reinvesting that money in organizations that support our focus,” said Perkins.

Perkins added the organization focuses on three impact areas including diversity, awareness, and health.

“The first is diversity, equity & inclusion and we partner with businesses in the area to have them send a representative to our monthly meetings and there we basically talk about how it is to be working in the community, what other businesses are doing and so that’s diversity, equity & inclusion. We also have awareness & understanding and that focus is basically an outreach to the community to let the community learn about the various groups we represent. We’re not strange or weird or evil people, and we are just like you.” said Perkins, “We’re police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, anything you can imagine in your community is touched by someone who is gay and then we also have health, safety & well-being and that’s more focused on our community to help us get better health resources. Any safety issues we might have, we had a couple contact us from a rural community that had some issues and then of course, health, safety and wellbeing, just our overall wellbeing.”

He said that people that are LGBTQ+ people are no different than anyone else.

“We don’t wear around a button on us or a secret handshake or anything like that, we are just like everyone else in the community and that’s what we want is to be treated like everyone else in the community. We are no different from anyone else, we sometimes feel treated differently than other people and that’s a little scary because people, that’s the whole coming out process,” Perkins said, “You are afraid you might be treated differently by your family, your friends, your coworkers and so our job is to work with people that are going through that process and just help them understand that it’s fine, its fine, you’ll be fine and you’re not going to experience all of the terrible things you are going to experience.”

Perkins added that Panhandle Pride is also playing an increased role in being a referral source.

“We are having people move into the area, we recently had someone contact us asking what resources were available for them, so we act as a resource, referral center and we get them to the right agency to help them out. As our community grows and as our community becomes more diverse, our services are going to be needed even more, so we are gearing up for that now and we want to build a robust and inclusive community so we are actually putting our money where our mouth is and we are supporting these organizations that are focused our goals,” said Perkins.

On June 24, Panhandle Pride will be hosting its annual Panhandle Pride Festival in the middle of LGBTQ+ Pride Month at the Starlight Ranch Event Center and Perkins said the festival is for everyone.

“This is a chance for us to get out and have fun and celebrate who we are and it’s not just for us, everyone is welcome. We want to be inclusive, so it doesn’t make sense for us to exclude people everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy pride, we are going to have great entertainment and we are going to raise money so we can give it back to our community, and hopefully all of our straight allies will come out support us and just have a great time on June 24th,” said Perkins.

Perkins said the proceeds from the festival will be going back to local non-profits in the area.

“We don’t know how much money we are going to make off of pride, it is our biggest fundraiser of the year, it depends on how much we get from that on how much we can reinvest into our community, but we will have an application process for any nonprofit in the community to apply for grant funding through our organization, we are going to begin that process in July and we will award money in December,” said Perkins.

Perkins said for someone who is non-LGBTQ+ and curious about the organization, the best thing they can do is become involved in one of their community councils.

“Awareness and understanding would be a great community council for our straight allies to be involved with and basically you can go to our website, panhandleprideinc.org, and sign up to be on our community councils. We are very open and welcoming and we need your input and we need your voice too. Straight people are very important to us as allies, you probably know someone who’s gay and we need your voice to make sure we are normalized. We’re not scary, weird, strange people, and the more straight allies we have that are helping us with our message, of ‘hey, we are just like you,’ then the better off our community is going to be and the more welcoming our community will be,” said Perkins.

If you would like to attend the Panhandle Pride Festival, tickets are $15 online and $20 at the gate. Perkins said 90 vendors will be at the event as well as food trucks. He added there will be a DJ show, and a drag show, and the event will come to a close as headliner Reputation: A Taylor Swift Experience performs.