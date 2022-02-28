CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum has been a Texas panhandle staple since opening their doors all the way back in 1933.

Located on the campus of West Texas A&M in Canyon, the PPHM is hard to miss.

“We’re now a facility that expands a block of Canyon, Texas and has almost three million artifacts. We’re more than just a place to come see artifacts though. We’re a place for the community to gather, a place for children to come learn and be inspired,” said Stephanie Price, Panhandle Plains Historical Museum Marketing Director.

The new Education Credit Union History Studio inside the museum will allow them to do just that.

“This space is meant for people to come have meetings in the community to gather but also our kiddos to come learn about the things that they saw in the museum as they took a tour and then we’ll go over to the STEAM lab,” said Price.

Which is right down the hall from the history studio.

“The STEAM lab is focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. It is our brand new space here at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum and it is all about letting kids explore, use their imagination and learn those core topics that they’re learning in school but in a different way,” said Price.

The new lab allows students from all over the region to come down and perform all sorts of scientific experiments, everything from wind energy to how a motorized car works.

“We can teach just about anything in that space. It’s a great space that kids can come and crawl on the floor, learn about marbles, get dirty, get messy and really just engage with the topics that they’re learning in school,” said Price.

Which Price says will inspire the younger generation to go on and accomplish something great.

“We know someday we could be training the next astronaut or the next scientist that discovers a cure for a terrible disease or the next artist that paints a beautiful masterpiece. So we know that STEAM space is really going to impact our community,” said Price.

The STEAM lab will be open to the public in the summer.

But the museum will have their “educators night” on Thursday, March 3rd.

It will be free admission for educators and five dollars for all other guests.

To learn more about the event and the museum itself, click here: https://www.panhandleplains.org/