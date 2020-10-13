Heart of the High Plains: Panhandle Breast Health

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”It would not have been a good outcome,” said Jana Goodman, Breast Cancer Survivor.

That’s how Amarillo resident Jana Goodman describes what her battle with breast cancer would have been like without the help of Panhandle Breast Health.

“We’ve been around for 26 years. I founded the company a long time ago and our major thrust is to train people in breast health. Our mission is that we make breast health happen in the panhandle,” said Leticia Goodrich, Panhandle Breast Health Executive Director & Founder.

Through various local and state grants, Panhandle Breast Health helps those that qualify with financial assistance for medical bills from breast cancer-related procedures.

Goodman needed their assistance back in 2018 after losing her job, her insurance and was still paying off a previous mammogram.

“So I kind of skipped out a little bit on it. But with my family history, that was not a good idea. I have three aunts with breast cancer. Two are 20-year survivors and my other one we lost June 30th of this year,” said Goodman.

After going through several examinations, Goodman was informed that she too had breast cancer.

“Being the weekend after Thanksgiving and you’ve got Christmas coming up, we had a new grandson. It was very difficult. They got me in for an MRI really quickly. The surgeon was able to see me four days before Christmas. So going through the holidays was really really rough,” said Goodman.

Thankfully the cancer had been found early and any time later than that could have spelt trouble.

“My odds would not have been good. When they got the biopsy back from the actual mass that they had removed, it was an aggressive and fast moving type of cancer,” said Goodman.

The surgery was a success and Goodman can now call herself a survivor.

Thanks to Panhandle Breast Health and other grants, her medical bills were covered.

It all started with just simply reaching out. Which Goodman says may have literally saved her life.

“I don’t know if I would be sitting here today,” said Goodman.

Panhandle Breast Health is holding a raffle for two free airline tickets with proceeds benefitting outreach education and funds for mammograms.

For more information on how to enter, click here: https://www.facebook.com/PanhandleBreastHealth

