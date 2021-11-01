Heart of the High Plains: Northside Toy Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Supplying area kids with toys is the mission of the Northside Toy Drive.

What started out as just a get together in 2013 among friends, colleagues and area professionals every Christmas has turned into a home-grown initiative.

“We started just as a group having a little social hour at a friend’s house, Elton Bradley. He’s the brainchild of this organization. We got together one year and thought about what can we do with this time. What can we do with these efforts,” said Hugh Session Jr., Northside Toy Drive Board Member.

From there, Session Jr. says they collected a few toys and passed them out throughout the community.

Now it’s become so big and popular that they give away thousands of toys each year to area children around Christmas time.

“We call upon the community and we go out and collect toys. We ask for donations from different organizations and people and actually it’s gotten to a point now where it has become people seek us. They want to help. That’s one thing we love about the Amarillo community. Once you get something going that someone can put stock in and believe in, the help is there. The help is there,” said Session Jr.

For Session Jr., it’s a way of giving back to his community.

“It’s absolutely a chance to retrospect, a time to look over my life and see where I’ve come from. The values that have been instilled in me. The friends that I have surrounded my self around,” said Session Jr.

One of those friends is one you may know too.

“I know Santa personally I’ll say. He shows up every year at the giveaway. It’s something to be out helping Santa give those toys away and the next day or the next week see someone on a bicycle or playing with a doll that you know you help Santa give that away. It’s very rewarding,” said Session Jr.

The North Side Toy Drive culminates with their annual gala.

It’s a black-tie affair that will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center on Dec. 17.

The theme is “Party With a Purpose.”

To learn more about the North Side Toy Drive and how you can help out, click here:

https://www.northsidetoydrive.org/blacktieaffair