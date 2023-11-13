AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Julian Reese, giving back is what the Christmas season is all about.

“It’s better to give than to receive,” said Reese, a founding board member of the Northside Toy Drive. “That’s what we truly believe in.”

The Northside Toy Drive, now going into its 11th year, has been putting smiles on faces through the gift of toys from its inception.

“I’m one of those people that was given to when I was a child. So we know what it means to give back, and that’s what it is given of yourself for a greater good,” Reese explained.

Giving back, helping others, and sacrificing a little bit for the greater good are all at the heart of the drive.

“Put smiles on each kid’s face and a toy in their hand as well as helping somewhere in the lead what a family may not have or just need this little extra assistance. Times have been hard for a lot of people, and we’re just happy to be able to fill that void,” Reese noted.

The annual Black Tie Affair is the biggest fundraiser for the drive, and is fast approaching on Friday, Dec. 15.

“It’s a room for you to bring toys and continue to give to the young people in the community, and we just encourage you to continue to sign up, get ready to help volunteer. We’re so appreciative of what you’ve done for us in these last ten years,” expressed Reese.

Community unity through giving back: the reason for the season.

For more information on the Northside Toy Drive, click here.