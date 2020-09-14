Heart of the High Plains: MTK Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2012, the MTK Foundation has made it their mission to help support area families in fighting pediatric cancer.

“Madison was fearless. She was a hard worker. She was loving, caring, faithful. She could bring light to a dark room,” said Levi Knebusch, MTK Foundation Executive Director.

Knebusch has nothing but fond memories of his daughter Madison.

”She liked to sing. She liked to get in front of people and the stage and perform and do all these kind of things,” said Knebusch.

Madison’s life was cut short when she passed away at the age of 16 from a rare form of cancer.

From that, the Knebusch family started the MTK Foundation.

“It was a way for us to essentially give back to the community and try to bring some sort of meaning to the loss of her life. A lot of times when you have families that are financially unstable if you will, they tend to only have one or two options. We try to make sure that they have the entire breath of options,” said Knebusch.

Since its creation, MTK has given out over $100,000 to area families who are battling pediatric cancer and over $10,000 in scholarships.

This has been accomplished through a number of programs and events, such as the annual MTK 5K and 10K run, which was a passion for Madison.

“One of Madison’s dreams was to run in the Oklahoma City marathon. She thought that that would be a great thing after she conquered cancer. One of the things that she wanted to do was run in the Oklahoma City marathon,” said Knebusch.

A proud father and his family doing their best to keep their daughter’s legacy and spirit alive.

“I hope Madison would be proud. I think that Madison would be flattered that her name MTK stands for Madison Taylor Knebusch and I think that she would be flattered. But I think most importantly I think she would be warm to the fact that her name meant something and still means something today,” said Knebusch.

To learn more about the MTK Foundation, click here: https://mtkfoundation.org/