Heart of the High Plains: MTK Foundation continues the fight against pediatric cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For almost a decade, The MTK Foundation has gone above and beyond to help out families with children dealing with pediatric cancer.

“Madison was spunky. I don’t want to say she had a sharp tongue but she could really lay out the zingers when she wanted to,” said Levi Knebusch, MTK Foundation Executive Director.

Knebusch can’t help but to smile when he remembers his daughter Madison.

“She was also humble. She was faithful. She was sassy a lot of times. A lot of my memories of her tend to be some of the better ones,” said Knebusch.

Back in 2012, Madison lost her battle with cancer.

To keep his daughter’s memory and presence strong in the community, Levi started the MTK Foundation, which are Madison’s initials, Madison Taylor Knebusch.

“She wanted to run in the Oklahoma City marathon after visiting there one time when she was sick. So we thought that a great way to do that would be to start the runs that we have every year. This year we just had our ninth annual MTK 5k, 10k run,” said Knebusch.

Those runs have played a significant part in their fundraising that’s not only helped out families dealing with the disease but given out as scholarships in her name to students at Tascosa High School.

“It’s a pretty big deal. We’ve given out quite a bit of money over the past 10 years,” said Knebusch.

Knebusch says that when it comes to helping out those affected families, their priority is not just the money but the time spent with their child.

“Because sometimes things don’t turn out the way that we want them to. So we try to focus in on what is going to give that family more time with that child as we help them out with whatever it happens to be,” said Knebusch.

Which is what Knebusch says would make his daughter Madison more proud than anything.

“The way that she loved other children and the way that she loved other kids and the way that she loved other people. I think that she would be immensely proud and very ecstatic about taking care of other people and that’s what we do because that’s the way that she was. That was her,” said Knebusch.

