Heart of the High Plains: More than a Meal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) helps feed low-income seniors by distributing a box of shelf-stable groceries once a month. Last month, more than 1,200 boxes were distributed across 29 Texas Panhandle counties.

Tina Brohlin, Communications & Marketing Manager for the High Plains Food Bank said, “it’s more than a meal, it’s caring, it’s comfort, it’s health, it’s nutrition, it’s love and support.”

Seniors are able to pick up the box of food at the distribution center, but for some seniors, they are home-bound and not able to leave their home to get the box. This is where area proxies are able to help.

Cynthia Thomas is a proxy for more than 30 seniors in Amarillo. Thomas said, “I’ve got a lot of good friends. There’s some sadness to it because you see how some of the people are really, really in need.”

One of Cynthia’s recipients is Patsy Jackson. Their bond goes beyond dropping off groceries.

Jackson said, “Cynthia is one of the angels that God put here on this earth to make sure that those that didn’t have it, have it.”

The High Plains Food Bank is in need of volunteers to become proxies. For more information on how to become a proxy or if you are a senior or know a senior who could benefit from the CSFP, contact the HPFB directly at 815 Ross Street or by phone (806) 374-8562.

For more information about HPFB and the programs they offer, click here.