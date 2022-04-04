AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For over thirty years, Martha’s Home has been helping at-risk women and children reach new heights in life.

For Martha’s Home Executive Director Connie Garcia, the mission is clear.

“Our mission is to equip these ladies with the skills and the knowledge they need to ultimately break the cycle of homelessness,” she said.

Garcia says they offer at-risk women and children a resource to hit the reset button on life.

“We offer them 3-4 months of shelter, get them off the streets,” she said. “Get them a bed, a comfortable place to live, clothing and food.”

Martha’s Home was founded in 1987, with multiple homes to accommodate a range of need.

“We own a total of five homes,” Garcia told KAMR. “Two of our homes are for single mothers and their children, and the other three homes are for single women by themselves.”

According to Garcia, helping these women change course in life includes, “we do life skills training, that’s a 12 week course,” she continued. “There’s volunteers from the community that teach them things like money management, job readiness skills, like how to write a resume’, how to apply for a job, communication skills.”

Garcia emphasized education as a key component for Martha’s Home. Both in the classroom and in the home.

“If they don’t have a high school diploma, our first order of business is to get them enrolled in a GED,” she added. “We also work closely with Amarillo College and WT to get them a higher education.”

A change of direction, leading to a changed life.

“When they leave Martha’s Home,” Garcia emphasized. “They have the knowledge and skills to be contributing members of society.”