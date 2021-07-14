Heart of the High Plains: United Supermarkets, Market Street & Amigos to present March of Dimes with $60,817 check after fundraising

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After weeks of fundraising, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos will present a $60,817 check to the March of Dimes today, July 14 at 11:00 a.m., according to a press release from the United Family.

The West Texas Campaign, chaired by The United Family President Sidney Hopper, spans from the Panhandle south to Midland/Odessa, Abilene, and San Angele and east to Wichita Falls and United Supermarkets store director, Fernando Noriega chaired the Amarillo March for Babies. According to the release, since 2001 The United Family has raised more than $1.3 million to “support the mission of March of Dimes.”

“We are so grateful to The United Family and their guests for the overwhelming support this year,” said Delia Case, executive director for March of Dimes West Texas. “The dollars raised through this campaign will help support our moms and babies across West Texas as we work to identify and tackle their most urgent needs. Our goal is to make a brighter future for all families.”

“We are so proud to be in a position where we can partner with an organization like the March of Dimes,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “We know that these funds will further support their mission of fighting for the health of all mothers and babies. The United Family has been a longtime supporter of the March of Dimes mission. We are so proud to be a small part of that mission.”

The presentation is set to be held at United Supermarkets, 5807 SW 45th, #100.

